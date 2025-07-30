Body Basics Wellness Center combines traditional and alternative medicine with red light therapy to make you look better and feel great!





Body Basics Wellness Center focuses on prevention over cure

Enjoy higher quality of life and optimal wellness at Body Basics Wellness Center



After spending years as an ER and Urgent Care physician and seeing patients with illnesses that could have been avoided, CEO and Medical Director Dr. Kaysan Owens envisioned a wellness center that focused on prevention rather than cure. Body Basics offers a variety of cutting-edge wellness services, including weight loss support, red light therapy, hormone replacement therapy, infrared saunas, and more.

This innovative approach to whole-body health helps promote anti-aging, enhance sports performance, support healing, and assist in fat reduction. After a consultation, each new client has a package built personally for them that aligns with their wellness goals.

Body Basics Wellness Center has locations in Eldersburg and Reisterstown. Learn more here.