Enjoy 'A Night For Baltimore' at the Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre invites you to come party with a purpose on Saturday, October 5!

A NIGHT FOR BALTIMORE is a cornerstone fundraising event for Everyman Theatre that supports vital education programs and community engagement initiatives impacting over 3,000 students each year in the Baltimore area.

The evening features fabulous music, food, top-tier auction items, all in celebration of the mission to provide young people with the tools to tell their stories and bring the beauty of the theatre arts to the community.

Enjoy a new approach to the traditional arts gala - it's become the new party in town not to be missed! Start your evening with delicious food and drinks, then take in a concert from stage, TV, and movie actress Tracie Thoms. After the 6:00 and 8:00 concerts, dance the night away with A-Man the DJ!

