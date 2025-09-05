Enjoy a family friendly night of food, drinks, and fun at Wine at the Shrine

Wine at the Shrine is an event benefiting Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center of Baltimore, working in collaboration to assist the most vulnerable in our community.

The outdoor festival features something for everyone, with delicious beer and wine sampling, local food trucks, live music, hayrides, cooking demonstrations, farm tours, and kids activities – all on the beautiful grounds of the Shrine of St. Anthony.





Wine at the Shrine is the largest fundraiser benefiting the partnership of Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center. Together, they provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh, local produce every year to those who are most in need, and often lack access to these foods.

This year's festival takes place October 11, with a VIP Sunset at the Shrine event the night before. Learn more and get tickets here.