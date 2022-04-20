Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

End Distracted Driving

Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:00:27-04

Joel Feldman founded End Distracted Driving after his 21 year old daughter, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver in 2009.

Since that time, Joel has given over 900 presentations to 200,000 students and adults around the country as part of a project he established called End Distracted Driving – aka EndDD, part of The Casey Feldman Foundation.

In keeping with its mission to reduce accidents caused by distracted driving, EndDD has worked with educators to create first of their kind elementary school lesson plans. In addition, Joel recently announced a partnership with Harvard University to conduct the most comprehensive study ever done on teens and distracted driving.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019