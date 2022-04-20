Joel Feldman founded End Distracted Driving after his 21 year old daughter, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver in 2009.

Since that time, Joel has given over 900 presentations to 200,000 students and adults around the country as part of a project he established called End Distracted Driving – aka EndDD, part of The Casey Feldman Foundation.

In keeping with its mission to reduce accidents caused by distracted driving, EndDD has worked with educators to create first of their kind elementary school lesson plans. In addition, Joel recently announced a partnership with Harvard University to conduct the most comprehensive study ever done on teens and distracted driving.

