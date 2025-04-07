EMS Commercial offers tips for new real estate investors

Investment real estate can be tremendously financially rewarding when you work with the right team of professionals, and with more than 30 years of residential and investment experience, EMS Commercial has the tools and reliability you need.

If you're ready to get started with investing, the best advice is to be prepared. Start building your savings, and know how much you'll need. Check your credit with a mortgage professional, even if you've been monitoring it on your own. Research the risks of investing and some common challenges you may face.

Once you have your prep work done, starting an LLC to limit your liability and protect your personal assets may be a smart idea. Not sure if the property you're looking at is the right investment? Use these tips as a general rule, but always speak with a professional about your unique situation.



If you're planning to buy a property for rental income, the rental payments should exceed your mortgage payment by 125%

If you're planning to invest in a fix and flip property, the loan plus renovation costs should be about 65% of the after repair value

To learn more, contact EMS Commercial here.