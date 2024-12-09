EMS Commercial Lending explains DSCR loans for new and experienced investors

Investment real estate can be tremendously financially rewarding when you work with the right team of professionals, and with more than 30 years of residential and investment experience, EMS Commercial has the tools and reliability you need.

EMS Commercial provides financing for multiple investment types, including residential, commercial multi-unit, and mixed-use properties. As a full service brokerage, they can also handle more unusual or obscure loans like those for vineyards, salt mines, and gas stations.

If you're interested in investing and looking to buy a rental property, a debt service coverage ratio, or DSCR loan, may be right for you. A DSCR loan can be used to purchase investment properties that are move in ready, already have tenants living in them, or to refinance an investor’s exiting property that is tenant occupied.

DSCR loans do not take your income into account. Borrowers are qualified based on projected rental income instead of their own, and down payments can be as little as 15-20%

Learn more about DSCR loans and other commercial investment opportunities here.