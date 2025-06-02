EMS Commercial helps investors win with cash deals and strategic financing

While traditional financing for real estate investing has its place, but cash still remains king. Using cash for purchases helps close deals faster, eliminate financing headaches, and strengthen your position when negotiating, and it doesn't have to mean tying up your capital.

Delayed financing allows investors to purchase a property outright in cash, then secure a mortgage after closing that is typically up to 80% of the purchase price. Using delayed financing, investors can get the speed and ease of a cash transaction without sacrificing their capital. Most lenders will ask for documentation to verify the original source of funds and may still require an appraisal or walk through.

Once a property is paid off, it's tempting to let it sit debt-free in your portfolio. These properties can still work for you through cross-collateralization, where a lender uses your paid-off property as collateral to help fund new, larger deals. This can give you access to the capital you need without needing to sell or refinance.

With more than 30 years of residential and investment experience, EMS Commercial has the tools and reliability you need. They provide financing for multiple investment types, including residential, commercial multi-unit, and mixed-use properties.

