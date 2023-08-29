Emily Loftiss - Easy Back to School Meals

Summer has come and gone, and with the kids back in school, we're all looking for quick and easy meals and snacks. Lifestyle expert and mom Emily Loftiss has some great ideas.

You already know and love Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, but now you can get them in waffles! Look for them in the freezer aisle, and upload your receipt here for a PayPal or Venmo voucher for a free box!

Perdue Chicken is always a delicious choice. Perdue Crispy Chicken Strips are make with all white meat and bursting with flavor. Looking to add more veggies to the family diet? Perdue Chicken Plus is made with a quarter cup of veggies in every serving!

Try Perdue Chicken Plus Snackers in three delicious flavors - Pizza, BBQ, and Firecracker. They're perfect for lunchboxes, weekends, and even football season!

Get more great ideas from Emily on social @EmilyLoftiss