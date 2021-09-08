Emergency Prep with Emily Brandwin

September is National Preparedness Month, and it's a good chance for you to make sure you, your family, and your home are all prepared in case if disaster. Natural disasters and emergencies are on the rise all over the country, and a little prep work can make a big difference.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Power Station gives you peace of mind by charging up to 13 devices or even appliances at once.

Check your first aid kit! An incomplete kit with expired medicine won't help in an emergency.

Don't wait until disaster strikes to wish you'd done something to back up your irreplaceable memories. The Epson FastFoto Scanner can scan as fast as one photo per second, and even scans the back!

Get more tips from Emily on Twitter @ciaspygirl

Learn more here.