Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Emergency Prep with Emily Brandwin

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 13:56:15-04

September is National Preparedness Month, and it's a good chance for you to make sure you, your family, and your home are all prepared in case if disaster. Natural disasters and emergencies are on the rise all over the country, and a little prep work can make a big difference.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Power Station gives you peace of mind by charging up to 13 devices or even appliances at once.

Check your first aid kit! An incomplete kit with expired medicine won't help in an emergency.

Don't wait until disaster strikes to wish you'd done something to back up your irreplaceable memories. The Epson FastFoto Scanner can scan as fast as one photo per second, and even scans the back!

Get more tips from Emily on Twitter @ciaspygirl

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019