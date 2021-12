There is Nothing Wrong with Sating So What is a new spiritual guidebook for author Ella Destiny.

Like so many others, the author lost loved ones to Covid this year, while also dealing with her own personal health issues. Ella uses her own pain, grief, and struggles to empathize with others on their journey, wherever it may be.

Readers can find comfort in shared experiences as well as faith and scripture.

