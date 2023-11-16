Elephant Learning - November 2023

Watch Now
Students across Maryland continue to fall behind academically since the pandemic, particularly in mathematics.

Elephant Learning founder Dr Aditya Nagrath has developed an online learning program that uses the latest science in early-age education to teach students a year's worth of math in as fast as 12 weeks.

From counting through algebra, children learn at their own pace and build on skills in real time. Using gamified learning like puzzles, students behind to learn the language behind math. As they build skills, algorithms keep pace with the student, making sure they're mastering one concept before moving to the next.

