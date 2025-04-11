Editing Life Videography captures the moments that matter most.

After shooting a wedding as a fun favor for a friend, founder Matt Buerhaus grew Editing Life into a family-owned and operated business that's helped preserve the memories of thousands of events in cinematic style. The team works weddings, birthdays, mitzvahs, and even memorial services, and they enjoy the new experiences and people each event brings.

Editing Life also films medical lectures and presentations to help patients and students access important information wherever they are. They are also available for corporate gatherings as well as social and marketing video.

Find a full range of services and learn more here.