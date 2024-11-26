Ecolab Science Certified helps ensure cleanliness and safety this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, businesses are preparing for crowds, and with the cold and flu season in full swing, cleanliness is more important than ever. For restaurant, hotel, and store owners, a clean and safe environment is crucial not only for customer satisfaction but also for the health and safety of customers.

The Ecolab Science Certified designation ensures that establishments are held to the highest standards of cleanliness, using science-backed solutions to enhance health and safety. With Ecolab Science Certified, owners can focus on delivering a memorable experience, knowing that health and hygiene are being handled by a trusted partner.

Customers can also trust and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they’re in a place that truly cares about their health and well being.

Learn more about Ecolab here.