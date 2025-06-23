Easy summer meal planning with Safeway

Watch Now
Planning summer meals the whole family will love can be challenging. Dietitian Annessa Chumbley has meal tips, delicious recipe ideas, and a special offer from Safeway to make it easy!

Now through July 3, take advantage of Safeway's $15 Roast Chicken Dinner Meal Bundle Offer. Choose a Signature Cafe Roasted Chicken, Signature Select frozen veggie bag and classic deli side, and a case of Signature Select soda or seltzer water! This is a great value for just $15, and a no-fuss easy summer meal.

Roasted chicken is so versatile for summer. After picking the meat, you can even use the bones for a healthy, delicious bone broth! Use chicken for BBQ Chicken Sliders or tacos!

Get the deal at your local Safeway or the Safeway for U app. Offer is available twice per household through July 3. Learn more here, or follow Annessa on social @AnnessaChumbleyRD

