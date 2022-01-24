Watch
Easy, Fresh Recipes with Maegan Brown

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:17:15-05

If you're looking for a fresh start in the kitchen this year, BakerMama Maegan Brown and Safeway have some great recipe ideas!

With Safeway's family of exclusive brands like O Organics, Open Nature, and Signature Select, you can make delicious, affordable dinners the whole family will love, like Spinach Salad Pizza.

Bacon, spinach, and tomato egg bites are the perfect make-ahead breakfast, and can keep in the fridge or freezer!

If you're entertaining for the big game, put a spin on the classic plate of nachos with Mediterranean Pita Chip nachos!

Find all the recipes here.

