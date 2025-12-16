Ease 'tech tension' in your family with Aura

The holidays are a popular time for gifting kids their first smartphones and tablets, but what should be a joyful moment often turns into digital drama. Parents face an all-too-common dilemma: how to embrace new technology without sacrificing family harmony.





Aura can help take the stress out of tech

Ease 'tech tension' in your family

Almost half of US parents are gifting a device to their kids this year, and it's important to set clear, effective limits of screen time from the start. Tech should be used thoughtfully to help build and earn trust between kids and parents. Simple rules like no phones at the dinner table, devices off before bed, or not charging phones in the bedroom can set kids up for healthy habits throughout their lives.

Aura helps support a digital balance so parents feel like their kids are safe without tracking their every move. Aura gives insights to how kids are spending their time, including spikes in screen time, and late night usage.

Learn more and get Aura's holiday deal here.