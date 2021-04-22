Watch
Earth Day Tips with Annabelle Gurwitch

Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:55:57-04

Actress, author, and environmentalist Annabelle Gurwitch has some great tips for living more green this Earth Day!

Wildflowers are a beautiful addition to any garden. Airwick has partnered with the WWF to plant one billion acres of wildflowers - and they could use your help!

Rinsing your dishes can waste up to 20 gallons of water every time you do dishes. Finish is encouraging people to #skiptherinse, and donating one dollar per pledge to the Nature Conservancy.

Recycle those old, mismatched food storage containers with Rubbermaid and Terra's food storage recycling plan.

