We all love the cooler temperatures and cozy foods fall brings, and Weis Markets Fall Rewards is helping you save on all your favorites!





Earn free or discount items at Weis Markets

Earn points towards free and discount items during the Weis Fall Savings event

The calendar always seems a little more full in the fall, and a lot of families are balancing school, after-school activities, and seasonal events. The Weis Fall Rewards program is focused on enabling families to earn and redeem items that would already be on their grocery lists. Customers can earn points by shopping now, and redeem beginning September 25. Use points towards free or discounted items like Weis Quality boxed pasta, Premio sausage, Coca-Cola 2 liters, select Kellogg's cereals, and more.

Fall Rewards is just one of the ways Weis helps you save money all year long. Weis has great prices locked in on tailgate staples like chips, franks, buns, drinks, snacks and more! Plus, check out weekly Hot Buys and digital coupons that links directly to your card.

Whether you're planning a fall celebration or just doing your weekly shopping, you're getting the best value at Weis Markets! Learn more here.