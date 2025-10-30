As families head into the fall months, staying healthy becomes more challenging with kids back in school, and the holiday season just around the corner. From colds to flu to respiratory viruses, symptoms can overlap and create confusion. However, there are rapid testing options that can help and should be a part of medicine cabinets and health plans.





Early testing and prevention can help you stay healthy during flu season

Rapid testing can provide clarity when illness strikes so appropriate steps can be taken and you and your loved ones can recover sooner. When symptoms strike, rapid tests from Abbott like BinaxNOW for COVID and flu or ID NOW for several viruses can deliver results in minutes & help families take quick action.

Being sick is personal, and so is how you chose to test and recover.

