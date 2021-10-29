Watch
Dwarfism Awareness Month

Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:21:28-04

October is National Dwarfism Awareness Month. Achondroplasia is the most common form of the condition, which is caused by a random gene mutation and occurs in 1 in every 25,000 births. 80% of people with dwarfism have average height parents.

Amer and Munira Hiader's son Ahmin was diagnosed with achondroplasia at nine months old. Seeing a need for increased research and awareness around the condition, Amer and Munira established the Growing Stronger Research Fund. They also decided to enroll Ahmin in a clinical trial for individuals with achondroplasia.

While the potential complications people with achondroplasia face are many, ongoing research to better understand the condition continues, with several different therapeutic candidates advancing in clinical development, creating the potential for treatment choices in the future.

