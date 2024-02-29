Dutch Mendenhall - Money Shackles

America’s relationship with money is a complicated one, Wall Street Journal Best-selling Author Dutch Mendenhall is on a mission to reshape it with his new book Money Shackles.

As President of the Alternative Investment Associations (AIA) and a recipient of the Patriot Legacy Award, Dutch is a part of a national movement growing a $250 million portfolio with his team and helping thousands and thousands achieve results.

Money Shackles explores real estate, alternative investments, and how to give yourself the financial freedom you dream about.

Learn more and buy the book here.