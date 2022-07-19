Duracell - Bear Grylls

To celebrate the launch of new Duracell with Power Boost Ingredients, Duracell, America’s number one trusted battery brand has teamed up with Make-A-Wish this summer to power outdoor experiences for wish kids across the country.

Adventurer and TV Host Bear Grylls tested the new batteries in various devices during a day-long adventure with a Make-A-Wish recipient, exploring caves, trees, and everything in between.

New Duracell with Power Boost Ingredients can deliver more life in some devices or more power in a wide range of others, making them the battery to power all your outdoor adventures.

