Dundalk Renaissance - Free Tax Filing

Dundalk Renaissance is a community development organization that provides free housing and financial counseling services to residents of Baltimore County and City.

For the third year, they are teaming up with Maryland CASH Campaign to offer free tax filing for individuals who earned less than $64,000 in 2023. Tax services are part of the goal of financial fitness, and Dundalk Renaissance can also offer resources and services to those who are interesting in saving or investing their returns.

In addition to housing and financial counseling programs, Dundalk Rensaissance also offers free business development counseling, which includes financial counseling and strategic communication help, Main Streets events---like the Family Fall Festival, Makers Markets and more.

Learn more here.