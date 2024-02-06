Dundalk Renaissance is a community development organization that provides free housing and financial counseling services to residents of Baltimore County and City.

In partnership with Maryland CASH Campaign, Dundalk Renaissance offers free tax filing for individuals who earned less than $64,000 in 2023. Appointments are strongly encouraged and walk ins are rarely accepted.

In addition to housing and financial counseling programs, the organization also offers free business development counseling, including financial counseling and strategic communication help, and Main Streets events---like the Family Fall Festival, Makers Markets and more. They also support Main Street businesses through grants and counseling.

Join Dundalk Renaissance on April 16 for their housing fair, which will provide many free resources for buyers, owners, and even prospective buyers.

