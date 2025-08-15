Dream Big! The 144th Maryland State Fair starts August 21

Dream Big, excitement is just around the corner! The 144th Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota, located in Timonium in Baltimore County, is open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 21-24; Aug. 28- Sept. 1; and, Sept. 4-7.





144th Maryland State Fair starts August 21

This year the Maryland State Fair has creating more hands-on agricultural education activities and opportunities for than ever before. Fairgoers of all ages can enjoy daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, U-Learn Farm, U-Learn Barn, The Birthing Center, museum, and more.

Don't forget classic rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, fair treats and farm fresh foods!

Plan your visit and buy tickets here.