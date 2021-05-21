Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Dr. Robert Lustig - Metabolical

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:52:48-04

Our food choices can affect more than our health. Bad choices can contribute to disease, which strains healthcare, the environment, medicine costs, and more.

Dr. Robert Lustig is the author of the new book Metabolical. The book helps redefine healthy foods as those that feed the gut and protect the liver. If if does both, it's a good food. If it does neither, it's not good for you, and if it does one, it's in the middle. Dr. Lustig uses the example of an apple (good), apple juice (bad) and applesauce (middle)

Learn more and get the book here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020