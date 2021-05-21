Dr. Robert Lustig - Metabolical

Our food choices can affect more than our health. Bad choices can contribute to disease, which strains healthcare, the environment, medicine costs, and more.

Dr. Robert Lustig is the author of the new book Metabolical. The book helps redefine healthy foods as those that feed the gut and protect the liver. If if does both, it's a good food. If it does neither, it's not good for you, and if it does one, it's in the middle. Dr. Lustig uses the example of an apple (good), apple juice (bad) and applesauce (middle)

Learn more and get the book here.