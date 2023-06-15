Watch Now
Dr. Nick Campanella - LifeWave Patches

For more than thirty years, Dr. Nick Campanella has offered chiropractic spinal manipulation, soft-tissue mobilization, therapeutic modalities, and nutritional supplements at his chiropractic offices, all with great success.

Now they've expanded their offering to include LifeWave patches. These can be applied in the office or at home and uses phototherapy and your own body's infrared heat to stimulate health benefits.

LifeWave Patches can help with energy, restlessness, insomnia, vitality, and more.

