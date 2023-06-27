Dr. Jim Harter - Culture Shock

From working remotely to shorter work weeks to labor shortages, America is in the middle of a workplace revolution.

Changes to the traditional workplace are causing a corporate culture crisis, which is leading to employee retention problems and lost customers, but steps can be put into place now to help strengthen these relationships.

In his newest book, Culture Shock, Gallup's Chief Workplace Scientist Dr. Jim Harter shares how workplaces need to evolve. One key aspect is making sure managers are acting as coaches rather than traditional bosses. Coaches have the best interests of their team at heart, and work to make sure everyone is meeting goals, setting new ones, and help foster a collaborative environment.

