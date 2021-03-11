Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Dr. Daniel Amen - Your Brain is Always Listening

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:27:39-05

During this historically stressful time, it’s not surprising that the incidence of depression has tripled and that doctors have been working overtime to help people manage critical emotional problems.

Bestselling author and psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen's new book Your Brain is Always Listening shows you how to recognize harmful ‘dragons’ and he gives you the weapons to vanquish them.

Vanquishing the "anxious dragon" is particularly tough during these tough times. Dr. Amen suggests breathing exercises, mediation, and more to feel happier and more in control.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020