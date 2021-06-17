Dr. Anne Basting - Creative Care

Imagination, creativity, and an appreciation for the arts never leave us, even if some functions do. This is the basis for Dr. Anne Basting's book Creative Care.

Creative Care outlines a way to better interact with older loved ones, especially those recovering from stroke, those with dementia, or anyone who may not be able to communicate as well as they once did.

Now you can get a Creative Care Imagination Kit, which helps make it even easier to connect. The kits contain beautifully designed question and conversation start cards, story prompts, a journal, and more.

