Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Dr. Anne Basting - Creative Care

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 15:19:16-04

Imagination, creativity, and an appreciation for the arts never leave us, even if some functions do. This is the basis for Dr. Anne Basting's book Creative Care.

Creative Care outlines a way to better interact with older loved ones, especially those recovering from stroke, those with dementia, or anyone who may not be able to communicate as well as they once did.

Now you can get a Creative Care Imagination Kit, which helps make it even easier to connect. The kits contain beautifully designed question and conversation start cards, story prompts, a journal, and more.

Learn more and get your kit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020