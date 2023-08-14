Dove Skincare

Watch Now
There are all kinds of skincare regimens for our faces, to fight dry skin, and restore moisture to our legs, but some of the most delicate skin on our bodies – UNDER our arms gets neglected.

Redness, bumps, and itching can be signs of underarm irritation, and baking soda in deodorants is a common culprit. Baking soda is a familiar ingredient is many natural deodorants, but it is a skin irritant. In addition to washing your underarms thoroughly, help avoid irritation by always using gel or cream to shave and taking a look at the ingredients in your deodorant.

Dove 0% Aluminum is safe for sensitive skin and comes in a variety of great scents.

