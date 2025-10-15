Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Don't let a goof on your roof - call Kris Konstruction and get the job done right

This Halloween, the last thing you want is a goof on your roof.

Kris Konstruction has over 30 years experience as a family owned and operated full service contractor specializing in roofing, windows, kitchens, and baths. They offer a lifetime warranty on all labor.


Call Kris Konstruction for your free roof inspection
Kris Konstruction also offers a free roof inspection. If your roof is less than ten years old and has minimal damage, they can help with minor repairs. However, if the roof is more than a decade old, missing numerous shingles, or actively leaking, you may need a replacement.

Following stripping the roof and inspecting all the supports, Kris Konstructon uses multiple layers plus a 50 year architectural shingle to give you decades of peace of mind in your home.

Learn more and schedule your inspection here.

