Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Donovan Waterworks

Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 12:58:46-04

Donovan Waterworks is a woman owned and operated company focused on excellent customer service and empowering homeowners.

At Donovan Waterworks, you can expect your technician to talk through your issue with you, rather than using industry jargon and talking down to you. Plumbers will provide an up front estimate of the work as well as any other options that may be available.

You can even learn from them! Each month, Donovan Waterworks holds a free workshop teaching basic plumbing projects. This month, attend their Toilets 101 class on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30am and learn what common problems are, how to fix them, and when to call in a professional.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices