Dominion Properties is transforming Baltimore’s housing landscape - one home at a time.

As a local cash homebuyer and renovator, Dominion Properties specializes in restoring distressed properties and turning them into affordable rentals or beautifully renovated homes for resale. Working with Dominion Properties means no realtor, inspection, or selling fees - you can even leave anything you don't want! Dominion Properties is committed to offering fair, top dollar offers for your home.





Learn how Dominion Properties can help you sell your home quickly for top dollar

Dominion Properties is transforming Baltimore’s housing landscape one home at a time

The impact of Dominion Properties is far reaching, but their approach remains deeply personal. One of their latest projects, Phoenix on Park, is bringing new life to a row of once abandoned homes which are now budget-friendly apartments, including a storefront offered at just $1/month to support a local small business. Each property is a chance to uplift not just a structure, but an entire community.

Learn more about Dominion Properties here.

Learn more about Phoenix on Park and apply for reduced storefront rent here.