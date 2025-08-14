Do you know the key signs of dehydration? Stay healthy and hydrated with Pedialyte

Marylanders know that scorching heat can sometimes last well past summer, and heat can lead to dehydration.



Stay hydrated this summer

Stay hydrated in hot summer weather

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluid than it takes in, and water loss also means loss of important electrolytes and minerals. A new survey from Abbott shows 92% of Americans don’t know all the signs of dehydration and 75% are unaware of how frequently you should drink water in high temperatures. Signs of dehydration in adults include fatigue, dizziness, irritability, dark urine, and dry mouth. For kids, look for fatigue or lethargy, less urination, and thirst.

Pedialyte has a full line of products designed to help replenish fluid and electrolytes, including premixed liters of popular formulas like Classic, Organic, and Immune support to powders and even freezer pops for the kids. You can also include more water rich fruits and veggies like cucumber or watermelon into your summer diet, and have a shade plan for outdoors.

Learn more here.