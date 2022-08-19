Watch Now
Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 12:49:19-04

A revolutionary climate-forward food company, Do Good Foods, has officially launched Do Good Chicken in Safeway and Acme stores throughout the Baltimore region.

The company is on a mission to change the world with products that enable people to “Do Good” with everyday purchases. Its first introduction, Do Good Chicken, is a simple, tasty, good for plate and planet option that helps fight food waste and combat climate change.

Do Good Chicken makes it easy and delicious to make an immediate environmental impact - right from your kitchen.

Learn more here.

