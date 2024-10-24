DK Law Group redefines estate planning for everyone to secure their legacy

What legacy will you leave behind? Attorney Diana Khan founded DK Law Group on the principle of helping people protect the assets and legacy they've worked so hard for.

Proactive estate planning is one of the best things you can do for your loved ones. While having a will in place can help direct financial and other wishes, the true picture of estate planning encompasses more than that.

DK Law is a vertically integrated firm that helps people secure their hard work though estate planning, real estate services and titling, and even construction. While you may think estate planning is only for the super wealthy, everyone should have a say over what happens when they are no longer able to control their assets.

Every situation is unique, and there is no one size fits all approach. DK Law is happy to work with clients to find the best approach for their position, both when they first meet and looking toward future goals.

Learn more about DK Law here.

To see more, tune into our Discover the Power of Age special on October 29 at 7:10pm on WMAR.