DK Law Group - Estate Planning "Backpack"

Estate planning is for everyone, and DK Law group aims to help every client feel secure in knowing their wishes are documented and safe.

If you're overwhelmed thinking about estates, wills, and trusts, DK Law founder and attorney Diana Khan encourages clients to think about everything they own fitting into a backpack. When you die, that backpack gets handed off and unpacked by your loved ones, and your estate plans help everyone know what's theirs.

Setting up explicit wishes in cases of death or if you become incapacitate can save your loved ones from lengthy and stressful legal matters in an already difficult time.

