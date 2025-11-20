Divine Light Behavioral Health helps people achieve a better way of life through recovery

Divine Light LLC is a leading mental health and addiction treatment center in Baltimore offering a wide range of treatment services for people throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania and committed to delivering quality, compassionate care.





Divine Light LLC is committed to giving back

The center recently launched a new national partnership with Dr. Kevin “Khao” Cates. The project is first of its kind mental health and recovery collaboration specifically for men in underserved communities through music and mentorship.

Giving back and building community is also a part of Divine Light's mission. They will be handing out 1,000 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving on Friday, November 21st from 12-4pm at 1200 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

