Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Divine Light Behavioral Health helps people achieve a better way of life through recovery

Screenshot 2025-11-19 142154.png
Divine Light LLC
Screenshot 2025-11-19 142154.png
Posted
and last updated

Divine Light LLC is a leading mental health and addiction treatment center in Baltimore offering a wide range of treatment services for people throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania and committed to delivering quality, compassionate care.


Divine Light LLC is committed to giving back
Divine Light Behavioral Health helps people achieve a better way of life through recovery

The center recently launched a new national partnership with Dr. Kevin “Khao” Cates. The project is first of its kind mental health and recovery collaboration specifically for men in underserved communities through music and mentorship.

Giving back and building community is also a part of Divine Light's mission. They will be handing out 1,000 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving on Friday, November 21st from 12-4pm at 1200 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

Learn more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are