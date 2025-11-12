This holiday season, Disney Store will launch captivating toys, perfect for boundless imagination and storytelling. From immersive play sets to enchanting collectibles, these new toys inspire magic, play, and creativity with timeless appeal. Top tech expert and mom of three Cassie Slane gives us her top picks!
Top holiday picks from Disney Store
Disney Store is your one stop shop this holiday season
- Enjoy an enchanted tea party with the Belle "Be Our Guest" Singing Tea Cart
- The Frozen II Castle Play set lets you step into Arendelle with all your favorite characters
- Give a give they'll cherish forever - the Snow White Holiday doll is beautifully crafted and will be a keepsake for years to come
- Looking for the ultimate stocking stuffer? Try these fun Mickey Mouse Speedster racers
- The Lightning McQueen Bubble RC car brings playtime to the next level
- Perfect for imaginative, interactive playtime, Toy Story Talking Action Figures feature character catchphrases and can even talk to each other
Learn more and find your perfect gift here.