Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Disney Hygge

Disney Hygge
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 17:00:23-05

For the Danish culture, the Hygge is a tradition that represents feeling comfortable and cozy during the cold nights of winter. That's also the idea behind a unique new line of Frozen-themed products and a 'Night of Hygge' celebrating new content on Disney +.

Mom blogger and Award-winning Journalist Jeannette Kaplun previewers the new Frozen-themed products available for holiday gifts, and she also gives a sneak peek at the programming and positive messaging in some of the new Disney+ shows that are available for families.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019