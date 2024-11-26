Disney Cruise Line's newest 'Treasure' is ready to set sail!

Ahead of it's maiden sailing on December 21, we're getting a preview Disney Cruise Lines newest ship, the Treasure!

In honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration, the Treasure is full of adventure and fun. Guests are immediately greeted by the grand main hall, themed with all of your favorite characters and stories from Aladdin.

There are plenty of great spaces for kids and adults to enjoy their time and find adventure, including adults-only lounges and pubs for parents!

