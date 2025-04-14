Disney Cruise Lines is setting sail to a brand new destination

Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, is now welcoming guests to experience the natural wonders and vibrant culture of The Bahamas on the spectacular shores of Eleuthera!

The one-of-a-kind island retreat is bursting with experiences for the whole family, offering signature Disney entertainment, nature trails, port adventures, a thrilling water play area and pristine beaches for both families and adults, all of which may leave guests wishing they had more than one day to experience everything Disney Lookout Cay has to offer.

Celebrating the rich culture of the chain of islands, Disney Lookout Cay invites guests to experience Junkanoo, the signature festival of The Bahamas, with a joyful celebration led by a local Junkanoo group. Installations by local artists adorn nature-inspired architecture, while Bahamian-inspired dishes, locally roasted coffee and Bahamian beers give island-goers a taste of the country’s culinary traditions. Even beloved Disney characters are dressed in new island wear created by a Bahamian fashion designer, ready to greet and play with guests at Disney Lookout Cay.

