Disney Cruise Line - Disney Wish

The much anticipated Disney Wish, the newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, allows families to discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them: a celebration of Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling that brings to life the worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

There’s something for everyone in the family onboard, from spaces for children of all ages, areas exclusively for adults and places for the entire family to enjoy together. Youth are immersed into the captivating worlds of Disney stories at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, where they can become a superhero, learn the secrets of Walt Disney Imagineers or assist the Resistance in an area full of peculiar creatures and legendary characters of the Star Wars galaxy.

Adults have spaces all their own too, from the one-of-a-kind Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge: a high-end bar styled as a luxurious spaceship that takes guests on a tour of the Star Wars galaxy, to two adult-exclusive restaurants, a spa with indoor and outdoor areas and a pool district on the top deck reserved just for them.

