Discover the benefits of community living at Symphony Manor

Cognitive decline in seniors can stem from loneliness and social isolation, and seniors living alone are more at risk for accident or injury.

With a small, friendly atmosphere, upscale living areas, and 24 hour nursing staff, Symphony Manor offers everything one could want in assisted living. Located in beautiful Roland Park, Symphony Manor offers so many opportunities for socializing, hobbies, and meeting new friends. They recently entered a partnership with the Baltimore Museum of Art, offering private tours for residents and specialized lectures and craft projects on site at Symphony Manor. Residents can also enjoy concerts, yoga and gentle movement classes, movie screenings, lecture series, and more!





Families can enjoy peace of mind knowing their loved ones are safe and cared for. Symphony Manor is a smaller, boutique community, meaning staff gets to know residents personally and can help build programming around resident needs and interests.

Senior living may not always be top of mind, but it's best to have a plan in place before it's needed. Learn more about Symphony Manor here, or tune into our Discover the Power of Age special on Tuesday, October 28 at 7:10 pm on WMAR.