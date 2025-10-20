Disability Employment Awareness with Chimes

Chimes work at BWI is a prime example of how high-quality, community-based employment opportunities can be provided for workers of all abilities on a large scale.

Chimes is grateful to have a 25+ year partnership with the Maryland Aviation Administration and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Hundreds of Chimes employees work round-the-clock 365 days per year to keep the airport clean and safe for the traveling public.



Disability Employment Awareness Month with Chimes

Beyond our work at BWI, Chimes provides thousands of high-quality employment opportunities for people with disabilities at dozens and dozens of locations across the mid-Atlantic region, ranging from North Carolina to Pennsylvania.

Chimes is a Baltimore-based non-profit that assists those with developmental or behavioral challenges achieve their full potential. Services include job placement, education, residential facilities, and more. Chimes has helped over 1,000 people with disabilities gain employment with competitive wages and benefits.

