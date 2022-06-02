Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, is coming to Baltimore for the first time!

This is the only North American tour that lets you walk through and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons! This must-see event features the largest creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind.

The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

A sensory-friendly session is also available. The stroll comes to the Baltimore Convention Center June 4-6.

Learn more here.