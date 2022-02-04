Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Derm Diaries - Clogged Pores

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 13:34:28-05

Your pores can become clogged with dead skin, oils, yeast, and more, and lead to blackheads, whiteheads, and other acne issues. Winter may worsen clogged pores, as drier skin leads to more oil production.

The most important thing to remember is to leave your pores alone. Squeezing them, popping pimples, or otherwise manipulating blemishes will make things worse. You can use over the counter retinols to help dry out spots, but otherwise let the skin heal itself as much as possible.

Kindred Hair and Skin Center can help unclog pores using HydraFacial technology.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019