Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy - Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's Disease is a neurological disorder that can cause movement challenges like tremors, weakness, slowness, and loss of balance. Parkinson's is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms worsen over time, and while there is no cure, there are promising treatment options for managing symptoms.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is for Parkinson's patients who no longer respond to medication. The surgery works much like a pacemaker, placing a battery in the chest that controls electrodes in the brain to help override or block the messages that produce symptoms. Patients should speak with their doctor to discuss their candidacy for DBS.

For patients like Jeff, DBS can help restore day to day functioning like playing with grandkids, helping around the house, or enjoying a round of golf.

Learn more here.