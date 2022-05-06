Danny Ruderman - College Admissions

College acceptance letters are hitting mailboxes, and while many hopeful students will get exciting news, there are those won't get into their top choices - but that doesn't mean the story is over.

Danny Ruderman, America’s Premier College Counselor, and author of The Ultimate College Acceptance System has coached thousands of students on how to get into the top colleges, and is here to share some tips.

If you're wait listed for your top choice, make sure to communicate that you fully intend to accept your seat once you're moved off the list.

If you don't get in to any of the schools you applied to, it's okay to regroup. Take some community college courses and look into transferring to a tradition four year school the next semester or next year.

